Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $515.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $427.46 and last traded at $424.63. Approximately 7,343,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,708,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.35.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 169.2% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

