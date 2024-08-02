Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.80. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 133,370 shares changing hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

