MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $357.57

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.57 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 361.60 ($4.65). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.64), with a volume of 10,099 shares.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.02. The firm has a market cap of £81.76 million, a PE ratio of -9,025.00 and a beta of 0.50.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

