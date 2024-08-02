Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 75,486 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 75,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,969,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,084,262.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ALTG opened at $10.21 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

