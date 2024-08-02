MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.99. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

