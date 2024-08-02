Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 25.6%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) was down 25.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 122,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 696% from the average daily volume of 15,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
