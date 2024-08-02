MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 4,685,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,353,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRA. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $422,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

