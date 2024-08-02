MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 4,685,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,353,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MIRA Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.