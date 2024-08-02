Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $487,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.