Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 8,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,055,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,333 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.97.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

