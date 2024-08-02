Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.72

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $31.34. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

