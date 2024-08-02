Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.45 ($0.74). 1,566,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.12. The stock has a market cap of £341.13 million, a P/E ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,415.74). 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

