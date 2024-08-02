Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

