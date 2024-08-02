Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.5 %

MNTK stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNTK

About Montauk Renewables

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.