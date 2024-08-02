Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.32

Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.32 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 236.71 ($3.04). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 226.40 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,297,689 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,814.00). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,932. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

