Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MSDL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after buying an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

