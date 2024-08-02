Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MSDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

