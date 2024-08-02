Morgan Stanley Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.