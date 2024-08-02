Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

MORF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORF

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.