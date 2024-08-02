Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.
Mosaic Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic Capital
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.