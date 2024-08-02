Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $261.00

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 260.47 ($3.35), with a volume of 490633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.28).
Murray International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.