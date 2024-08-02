MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

MYRG opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

