MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $140.48, but opened at $125.80. MYR Group shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 43,133 shares.

The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,781,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Down 22.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

