NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.65 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.