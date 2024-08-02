Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 232 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 916 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.12 ($2,733.62).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,120.90 ($2,728.20).

On Friday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 234 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,117.70 ($2,724.08).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 924 ($11.89) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 870.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 860.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 469.36 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($12.66).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

