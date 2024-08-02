National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CP opened at C$111.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

