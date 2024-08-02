National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

