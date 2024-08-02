National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.80 to C$18.20 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.42.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.32 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

