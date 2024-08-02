National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stingray Digitl’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.70 million.

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

