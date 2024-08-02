National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$115.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$118.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

