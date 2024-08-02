National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$110.00 and traded as high as C$115.65. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$115.21, with a volume of 1,040,123 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$114.62.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.