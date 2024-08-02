NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Up 10.2% Following Dividend Announcement

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 159.80 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.06). Approximately 372,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 699,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.87).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday.

NCC Group Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

