Needham & Company LLC Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $45.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHE. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

