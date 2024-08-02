Needham & Company LLC Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $394.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

