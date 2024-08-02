Needham & Company LLC Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Down 7.6 %

Qorvo stock opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after acquiring an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.