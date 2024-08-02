Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. William Blair initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,121,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

