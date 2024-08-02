Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

NEO opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.23 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Recommended Stories

