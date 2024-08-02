NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 13.6% Following Weak Earnings

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 57,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 322,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.