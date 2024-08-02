NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.