NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 180.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 911.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

View Our Latest Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.