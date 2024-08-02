NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Review

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $18.09, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.07, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NETSTREIT pays out 911.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.29% 3.53% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.52 $6.84 million $0.09 180.35 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.09 $76.40 million $0.28 33.04

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.