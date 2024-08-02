New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

