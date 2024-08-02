New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price rose 7.8% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.04. Approximately 147,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,423,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

