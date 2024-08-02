NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $15,018,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $17.12 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Trading Halts Explained
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.