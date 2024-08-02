NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $15,018,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $17.12 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

