NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,635 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

