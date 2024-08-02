NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.07. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 11.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately 431,672.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately 799,986.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $480,132 in the last ninety days.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

