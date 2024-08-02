NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.07. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 11.81.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
