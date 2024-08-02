Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $203.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.67.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

