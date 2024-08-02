Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 839.10 ($10.79) and last traded at GBX 850 ($10.93). Approximately 80,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 194,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853 ($10.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.65) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Next 15 Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 889.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.29. The company has a market capitalization of £849.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($944,231.75). Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

