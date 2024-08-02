NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. CWM LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

