NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 92,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 13,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

NFI Group Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

