Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $588.44 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

